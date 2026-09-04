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Alex Iwobi on course to join elite Premier League club as Fulham host Crystal Palace

Fulham star Alex Iwobi.
Fulham star Alex Iwobi.Profimedia

Fulham have struggled in the opening weeks of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Defeats to Chelsea and Sunderland have marked a poor start to life at Craven Cottage for Alvaro Arbeloa either side of the Spaniard beating AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup.

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Arbeloa has boldly called out his players and demanded more from them ahead of a crunch derby clash at home to Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Alex Iwobi is expected to retain his starting spot - after being named in the first XI against both Chelsea and Sunderland - with the Nigeria international on course to break a career barrier.

Featuring against Palace would mark Iwobi's 100th Premier League appearance for the Cottagers, and his third top-flight century, after hitting the exact 100-game mark at Arsenal before playing 123 league matches for Everton.

He will become just the fifth player in Premier League history to make 100 or more appearances for three different clubs alongside Gary Speed, Rory Delap, Gareth Barry and James Milner.

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Premier LeagueAlex IwobiAlvaro ArbeloaFulham

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