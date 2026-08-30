Alonso admits Chelsea are still developing despite bright start

Xabi Alonso said Chelsea are still a work in progress after a thrilling 4-3 win against Brighton on Sunday extended his perfect start as Blues boss.

Alonso has presided over two successive wins in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup since taking charge of the Blues.

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Alonso insisted that Chelsea's fine form does not mean he has solved all the problems that caused them to finish 10th prior to his arrival.

"Hard-fought win but this is the Premier League. We knew that Brighton were tough to beat recently in these games. There was history," he said.

"It was good to finish with the win, but many things happened. We will have time to analyse different stages.

"It was a brilliant first half hour. We could have scored more than three. But we were sitting too deep after that. But this is a process. We need to develop with these wins which give you the confidence."

Romeo Lavia opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge with his first Chelsea goal since signing from Southampton in 2023.

Pedro Neto doubled the Blues' lead and Joao Pedro added the third before Brighton's Malick Yalcouye got one back late on in a frenzied first half.

Pedro's own goal after the interval gave Chelsea a few anxious moments before Cole Palmer struck in the closing stages.

Pascal Gross netted in stoppage time, but it was too late to derail Chelsea.

'He has this hunger'

Alonso has already breathed new life into Chelsea's attack, with nine goals in their first three games, but questions remain about a creaky defence that has been breached five times.

Pedro, Palmer, Neto and Morgan Rogers have linked superbly in attack in Alonso's first three games.

Highlighting former Brighton striker Pedro's contribution, Alonso said: "He has been terrific in all the games he has played this season and also the pre-season.

"He has the desire to play each game 100 per cent and have a terrific season. We need to help him but it's important he has this hunger to do it."

Emiliano Martinez was beaten three times on his Chelsea debut after the Argentina goalkeeper completed his move from Aston Villa just hours earlier.

Martinez, 33, has replaced the error-prone Robert Sanchez and Alonso is confident he will prove a shrewd addition.

"It's great to have him. We saw that even today. Even if we conceded three goals, he had a straight impact and he helped the team really well. We are happy we have him," Alonso said.

"He is a great personality and a great goalkeeper. His expression and his charisma influence the rest of the team."

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was absent for the second successive game after links with Manchester City.

Alonso would not be drawn on Fernandez's future, or the potential for more signings before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday.

"We will see what happens. We are ready for whatever. Most important is the team," he said.

"However we finish on Tuesday, I am happy it will be a good squad to compete this season."