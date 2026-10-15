Alisson says Liverpool and Brazil must "move on" from Salah and Neymar

Alisson Becker has spoken on new beginnings for Liverpool and Brazil as big players move on.

Back in July, Neymar confirmed he no longer wanted to represent Brazil, following their elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

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The legendary winger came off the bench and scored a late penalty, but couldn't prevent the defeat against Norway in what was a devastating knockout for the nation who have found little success over the past two decades.

Neymar retires as Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, ahead of Pele and he won't ever be forgotten.

Neymar's departure came around the same time as Mohamed Salah left Liverpool as the legendary winger joined Turkish side Trabzonspor.

After 272 goals and several trophies including two Premier League titles and the Champions League, Salah left the Reds as a club icon.

Alisson, who played alongside the pair for several years, reflected on losing both players for Brazil and Liverpool as each side enters a new era.

"Of course, all these players brought and bring great benefits when they play in their clubs or national teams. And while they play, they'll always bring benefit. But it goes on. Brazil, Liverpool.

"Liverpool is a great team, we hired new players and already have a very good squad here. Brazil is also still renewing. So things move on.

"Obviously, we have a nostalgic spirit, those who love football have a nostalgic spirit, so they'll always look at the beautiful moments those players gave their fans. And we will always miss them and want to relive those moments."