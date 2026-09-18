Alexander Isak: Leaving Newcastle for Liverpool was an 'easy call'

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has opened up on his decision to join the club from Newcastle United last summer.

After weeks of transfer speculation over Isak's future on Tyneside, the two clubs eventually agreed terms on a Premier League record £125M fee, with the Sweden international effectively on strike with the Magpies.

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Isak first campaign at Liverpool was heavily impacted by injuries, but the 26-year-old insists the move was the correct call, as he looks forward to being back fully fit.

"Liverpool is a massive club, and everything about the club made it pretty clear," he told BBC Sport's The Football Interview.

"And the club's ambition to get me in as well. It was a big part of it. It was an easy decision."

He struggled for goals in his first season at Anfield as a broken leg ruled him out from December to April and he's already matched last season's tally of three Premier League goals, after only four games played in 2026/27.