Alexander Isak: Leaving Newcastle for Liverpool was an 'easy call'

After weeks of transfer speculation over Isak's future on Tyneside, the two clubs eventually agreed terms on a Premier League record £125M fee, with the Sweden international effectively on strike with the Magpies.
Isak first campaign at Liverpool was heavily impacted by injuries, but the 26-year-old insists the move was the correct call, as he looks forward to being back fully fit.
"Liverpool is a massive club, and everything about the club made it pretty clear," he told BBC Sport's The Football Interview.
"And the club's ambition to get me in as well. It was a big part of it. It was an easy decision."
He struggled for goals in his first season at Anfield as a broken leg ruled him out from December to April and he's already matched last season's tally of three Premier League goals, after only four games played in 2026/27.