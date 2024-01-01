Tribal Football
Aldridge defends quiet Anfield for Forest shock defeat
Liverpool hero John Aldridge defended the Anfield support after defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The home fans were quiet throughout the 0-1 defeat on Sunday.But Aldridge argued in the Liverpool Echo: "There’s been a lot of discussion about the atmosphere at Anfield following the defeat to Nottingham Forest. I wasn’t there, but I’ve been told it wasn’t the best. But I have been going to the stadium for almost 60 years and it isn’t always bouncing.

"While the big matches will always look after themselves, some games you go to expecting Liverpool to win and take it for granted. Those games are in danger of never really reaching lift-off and that’s what happened on Saturday.

"With all due respect to the teams who aren’t fighting at the top of the league, it goes like that some times. It always has.

"When that happens, the team has to build their own atmosphere and the players weren’t really able to do that due to their performance."

