Albrighton retires from football at the age of 34

Ex-Leicester City and Aston Villa ace Mark Albrighton has called time on his career.

The veteran former Premier League winger enjoyed a productive career in England.

Albrighton, who is now 34, was part of the Leicester team that won the Premier League.

"Now that this day has arrived, I find myself filled with gratitude and peace," Albrighton said on Instagram.

"From the moment I kicked my first ball as a young boy, my dream was always to play for Aston Villa. To have achieved that once would have been more than enough.

"What followed was a decade (with Leicester City) of extraordinary moments that I could have never imagined in my wildest dreams.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported me along the journey. Without you, none of this would have been possible."