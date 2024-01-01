Al Shabab signing Podence: Thank-you Wolves

Daniel Podence has posted a farewell to Wolves.

The winger left Wolves for Al Shabab last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Thank you Wolves for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

"It was a crazy experience which gave me the best as a player and human being. Was an honour to play on an always crowded Molineux and having your support everyday, no matter if winning at Old Trafford or losing at home. That makes you so special!

"Guys from the team, kitman, physio, kitchen, cleaning, gym all the staffs I have been with... was such a pleasure to be with you in the last four years. All the best."