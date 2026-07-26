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Saudi side Al Hilal open talks to sign Everton ace Iliman Ndiaye

Saudi side Al Hilal open talks to sign Everton ace Iliman Ndiaye
Saudi side Al Hilal open talks to sign Everton ace Iliman NdiayeSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have reportedly open talks with Everton over a potential deal for star man Iliman Ndiaye.

The 26-year-old was one of Everton’s main attacking forces last season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in his 32 Premier League games.

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Ndiaye has previously been linked with moves to Chelsea and Aston Villa, but nothing has come of their reported interest.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal have opened talks with Everton over a potential move for the Senegal international.

It’s understood that the Saudi side are looking to add one more star to their ranks having already signed Crysencio Summerville from West Ham.

The decision is likely to depend on whether Everton are willing to sell, however, with Ndiaye open to the move.

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Saudi Professional LeagueIliman NdiayeEvertonPremier LeagueFootball transfers