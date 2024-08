Al Hilal seek to thrash out Cancelo terms with Man City today

Al Hilal are in talks with Manchester City today for Joao Cancelo.

A Bola says there will be a meeting in Paris to finalise the details, since the player has given the OK to leave for Al Hilal.

The transfer is expected to close at around €35m.

Cancelo, meanwhile, will receive €70m over the three years that he plays in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portugal international spent last season on-loan with Barcelona.