DONE DEAL: Man City confirm Rayan Ait-Nouri signing

Man City have confirmed the signing of left-back Rayan Ait Nouri from Wolves for a reported fee of £34 million.

Pep Guardiola and Man City aren’t wasting any time in the transfer window after one of their most frustrating seasons in recent memory.

They spent big in January, signing Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Victor Reis for a total of £180 million.

Ait Nouri, 24, is their first signing of the summer but he’s unlikely to be their last with Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders both expected to join soon.

In his first interview as a Man City player, the Algeria international was delighted to join the eight-time Premier League champions.

He told the club's official website: "I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City. City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true.

“I am also excited about working with and learning from Pep and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players.

“Joining City is also a very proud moment for my family too. Now I can’t wait to get started and to play in front of our supporters.”