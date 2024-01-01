Agent Pellegatti proud of role in helping Jackson reach Chelsea

Agent Andrea Pellegatti is proud of the company's involvement in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson's career.

Epic Sports have been with Jackson since he was first spotted in Gambia.

Pellegatti recalled to TMW: "Nicolas Jackson is a happy example: from Gambia (before his family moved to Senegal) to Villarreal and after a season and a half to Chelsea as the main protagonist.

"Italy is difficult as a destination for non-EU players from Africa but also for cultural reasons: there are French- and English-speaking nations in Africa that marry more with the many talents.

"And then watch out: there are more and more organized structures in Africa, tactical and mental aspects are taken care of more and more."