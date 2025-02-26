Agent of Bournemouth winger Kluivert: Why he struggled with Roma

The agent of Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert admits Roma and Italian football didn't see the best of him.

The Holland international has been outstanding for the Cherries in his second season in England.

Enzo Raiola told ChiamarsiBomber.com: "When he arrived at Roma he was very young and found himself in an environment that was not very peaceful, also due to the difficult corporate situation that the club was going through. In Serie A he was unable to express himself at his best and was sent out on loan.

"Then, when the opportunity to go to Bournemouth arose we immediately seized it with great enthusiasm, convinced that the Premier League would be the right context for him. In this sense, the will of the then Bournemouth sporting director, now at Liverpool (Richard Huges), was decisive, who was then replaced by Tiago Pinto, who, as Roma sporting director, had played a key role in the view of the sale of Kluivert to the English club.

"As soon as he arrived at Bournemouth, Tiago Pinto called me and said that the player would have his best season and I have to admit that he was right. As for the future, there is no new scenario in sight at the moment. The Premier League is a particular market, where negotiations are very quick, and we will see what happens. At the moment, however, the player is very happy at Bournemouth, which is also fighting for the Champions League."