Agent admits Man Utd keen on Bologna fullback Ndoye

Manchester United are said to have moved into pole position to sign Dan Ndoye.

The Red Devils are among the clubs assessing the talented Bologna winger this summer.

Per the Switzerland star’s agent, United are among the teams ready to put in a bid to his Italian club.

Bologna are said to want a fee of around £21million for Ndoye, who is 23 and can play as a right winger or center forward.Per The Sun, Ndoye's advisor Fahd Adamson said: "It is good that Manchester United are interested in Dan, and it is somehow logical as well.

"United belong to Ineos, and Dan has already played for the other Ineos-owned clubs in Nice and Lausanne.

"He received countless WhatsApp messages from English clubs after the quarter-final against England.

"Let's see what emerges from them.

"We must discuss Dan's future with him and his family. We need to weigh things up well, to prevent him making the wrong career move."