Adiele signs first professional contract for West Ham

West Ham United have announced that Emeka Adiele has signed his first professional contract with the Club on the players 17th birthday.

The young wing-back penned his first professional contract with the club after joining the club at an under-9 level with him impressing coaches with his ability on the pitch and attitude off of it also.

The 17-year-old spoke on how happy he is to put pen to paper.

“It’s a really nice feeling and I’m very grateful to be here with my family to celebrate this moment,” he smiled. “Growing up, they’ve always been there, supporting me, guiding me and making sure I’m doing the right things and staying focused."

Despite his age, the youngster is a huge goal threat and is not afraid to play against those older than him.

“My goal is of course to eventually train with the first team and longer term to make my debut,” he added. “I’m ready to put in the hard work and we’ll see how things go.”

Academy Manager Kenny Brown had some kind words to say about the young player and how talented he is.

“When I first came in, everyone was quite vocal about Emeka’s talent. He’s a very dynamic player, with plenty of quality and pace to match. I’ve been pleased with his development so far, and he had a really strong season last year, making his debut for the U21s and being a regular with the U18s. He’s a very well-liked member of the group and he’s also got an edge to him, which is great to see.”

“It’s still very early in his footballing pathway, but he’s working with top staff, and the fact that he’s already establishing himself in the U21s squad as a second-year scholar is testament to his talent and attitude. The future is bright for him and our desire for him is to keep pushing him on.”