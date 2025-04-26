Adarabioyo: It's now crunch time for Chelsea

Chelsea are facing "crunch time", admits defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Blues are into the semifinals of the Europa Conference League and also are chasing a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

Adarabioyo, in today's Chelsea match programme for their clash with Everton, said: "It’s crunch time.

"We’re fighting for that Champions League finish, and for the Conference League trophy. We also have the Club World Cup coming up in the summer, and that is something to fight for too. The boys are fully focused and motivated for all of it."

On his first season with Chelsea, the summer signing from Fulham also states: "I knew people at the club already and everyone was very welcoming.

"When you’re a centre-half you’re required to be a leader, you need to impose yourself on the field and strikers that you come up against. With my build and my qualities, I’m able to do that."