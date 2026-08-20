A preview to Arsenal's opening day Premier League clash against Coventry City

In what seems like no time at all, the Premier League begins again on Friday evening, as reigning champions Arsenal take on new boys Coventry, back in the big time after 25 long years.

Frank Lampard has worked wonders at the Sky Blues, but they couldn't have asked for a tougher opening fixture to begin their 2026/27 campaign.

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First Premier League meeting since 2001

It's the first time that the two teams have played each other in the English top flight since February 2001, a match that the Gunners won 1-0 at Highfield Road.

The only other time the two teams have faced each other on the opening day of the season came way back in 1993/94, when a Mick Quinn hat-trick helped Coventry to a 3-0 win, in a season that the Sky Blues did the double over the North Londoners.

Recent H2H meetings Flashscore

Since then, however, they've won just one league meeting out of 14 (D5, L8), a 3-2 win on Boxing Day 1999.

The last time the Sky Blues won on opening day was, coincidentally, also the last time Arsenal lost their first fixture of the season.

On that day back in 2021/22, the Gunners lost 2-0 to Brentford, with Coventry beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 in the Championship.

Since then, the Midlanders have drawn two and lost two on opening day, and Arsenal have eased to victory in all four of their fixtures. The Gunners have only won five consecutive first games of a season once in their history before now, however, between 2001/02 and 2005/06.

Coventry could create history with a win

Though Coventry have played at the Emirates Stadium before, they've been humbled on both occasions. A 6-1 loss in the League Cup in 2012 was followed by a 4-0 FA Cup defeat in 2014.

On this, their first-ever EPL fixture at the ground, they will be looking to join a select group of clubs to win their debut league encounter there (Arsenal, West Ham and Hull City).

The Sky Blues will certainly be up against it, as Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten against promoted sides in the Premier League in 45 home games (W40, D5). It's the longest such run in the history of the EPL.

They've also won 17 of 18 against promoted sides since 2023/24, with the exception being a 2-2 draw against Sunderland in 2025/26.

Furthermore, they've won all three opening day games in which they've been the reigning Premier League champions, against Forest in 1998/99, Birmingham City in 2002/03 and Everton in 2004/05.

Can Arteta make it 150 Premier League wins?

Coventry's first Premier League game in 25 years and 94 days represents the longest gap between matches in EPL history, and with them having lost their last seven away league games against the reigning champions, the task awaiting Lampard and his squad is crystal clear.

Arteta could make his own slice of history if his side triumphs on Friday night, too.

At present, the Spaniard has won 149 of his 248 EPL games in charge, and if Arsenal win again against Coventry, he'll become only the fifth manager to win 150 matches in less than 250 total league games, after Pep Guardiola (204), Jose Mourinho (231), Jurgen Klopp (237) and Sir Alex Ferguson (247).

After losing 2-1 to Lampard's Chelsea side in their first-ever meeting in December 2019, which was Arteta's first home game as Arsenal manager, he is unbeaten in the last five in all competitions against the Englishman, winning all of the last four.

Win probability Flashscore

Coventry have had a great pre-season, including recording some notable victories over Monaco (2-0) and Espanyol (3-1), whilst Arsenal thumped Man City in the Community Shield after drawing 1-1 with Como and losing to both Borussia Dortmund (2-3) and Real Betis (1-3).

Bruno Guimaraes will make his league debut for the hosts, who have strengthened further with the recent capture of Aston Villa's England international, Ezri Konsa, the England international likely being presented in front of an expectant home crowd before the match.

Here we go again...

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