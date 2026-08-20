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Arteta admits he sees "fire" and "desire" in his Arsenal side ahead of title defence

Arteta admits he sees "fire" and "desire" in his Arsenal side ahead of title defence
Arteta admits he sees "fire" and "desire" in his Arsenal side ahead of title defenceREUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he sees passion in his side ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal are defending champions for the first time in a generation and will fight to claim the title once more as the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea improve their squads this summer. 

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Five of the traditional 'top six' essentially have new managers, handing the Gunners a huge advantage as they continue with Arteta at the helm heading into the new campaign due to the stability of the club. 

Arsenal are perhaps the safest pick of the top six to go all the way again this season and as the first game approaches between the North London side and Coventry City, Arteta revealed that his squad are showing signs of intense ambition. 

"It's certainly the ambition of the club and the owners to be the best club in the world," he told Sky Sports this week. 

"In order to do that, you need the best facilities, the best stadium, the best supporters, and you need the best squad and the best players in the world. 

"That's what we try to build with the actual players that we have, and with the players that we want to sign to make the difference for Arsenal." 

Arsenal fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last season, crushing their hopes of securing the double. Despite this, Arteta says he will use such a loss as motivation. 

On the UCL final defeat: "It's very difficult. You have to raise the level from every angle," he said. 

"When I look into the eyes of my players, I see that fire, that desire and the will to be better every single day." 

Arsenal have added the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis to their squad and are set to sign Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa as they build a side that are by far the favourites to retain the title.

 

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