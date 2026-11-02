40 year old James Milner stuns fans with incredible NYC Marathon time

Former England and Liverpool star James Milner is keeping his insane fitness levels up as he smashes the NYC Marathon this week.

Milner hung up his boots in the summer after breaking Gareth Barry's record for the most appearances in Premier League history in Brighton's clash against Brentford, taking his tally to 658.

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The former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder was renowned for his insane fitness levels, famously dominating Liverpool's pre-season lactate tests under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Former Liverpool fitness coach Jordan Fairclough revealed in February 2026 that Milner would routinely outperform his assigned running group, describing him as a "beast" who never lost the test during his time with the Reds.

Now, Milner has taken his fitness fame a step further by running the New York City Marathon on Sunday with a time of 3:09:04. That's 7:13 per mile, a very impressive stat for a 40 year old.

He beat Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa by 13 seconds, while Lesotho's Kamohelo Mofolo finished 12 seconds further back.

Debutant Andreas Almgren, 31, won the race in two hours, six minutes and one second, having claimed European 10,000m gold in the summer.

Ahead of the marathon, he revealed the journey he has been on after suffering a knee injury: "A few years ago, I feel like I could have definitely done sub-3:00.

"My career went on longer and longer. Two years ago, I had a knee operation, and when I woke up from the knee operation, I couldn’t lift my foot. And I had a second operation that day to check, and then I couldn’t lift my foot for six months. I had nerve damage.

"So I feel to go from not being able to walk properly and maybe never being able to walk to coming back, playing football in the Premier League, and hopefully potentially finishing a marathon, I don’t want to get too much caught up on the time."

As per GIVEMESPORT, Milner falls short of the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Arjen Robben, Luis Enrique and Alexei Smertin as former footballers who have finished marathons the fastest.