Chelsea's new Under-21s coach ready to push talent to the "next level"

Chelsea's newly appointed Under-21s head coach Filipe Coelho has given his first interview to club media.

Coelho has spoken about his priorities during preseason and discussed the club’s academy.

The Under-21 team are preparing for the start of the Premier League 2 campaign.

“The boys understand the vision and the direction we want to take,” he said.

“They recognise the importance of attitude, staying motivated and being driven, all of which enhance their performance.

“To transition to the men’s team, they need to be aware that a lot of hard work remains and that the process will be challenging. While performance is crucial, mindset also plays a significant role. If they have the desire, it will push them to the next level.

“The players have gelled well as a team and are giving their all in training sessions. Their commitment to training as if they are competing in matches will prepare them effectively. This dedication is important.

“That's the Chelsea way – working hard, always striving for more and never giving up. These values are essential attributes for this squad.”