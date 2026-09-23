Portugal v Wales lineups: Confirmed squad news as Ronaldo powers on under Jorge Jesus

Portugal start their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League series at home to Wales on September 24th.

Following their Round of 16 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Roberto Martinez moved on, and the Portuguese FA opted to appoint veteran boss Jorge Jesus as his replacement.

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Jesus has opted for a similar squad to Martinez's final selection at the tournament with captain Cristiano Ronaldo on course for 234rd cap at the age of 41.

Portugal v Wales team news

Despite the question marks over keeping Ronaldo involved, Jesus was never likely to omit him, and he could still hold on to play at Euro 2028.

Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Vitiniha are all on course to start as part of a star-studded Portugal line up with Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao flanking Ronaldo.

Wales have suffered a raft of injury withdrawals ahead of the game and Joe Rodon and Harry Wilson are two big misses for Craig Bellamy.

Portugal v Wales predicted lineups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Vega, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes Silva; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao.

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Davies, Williams; D. James, Ampadu, J. James, Cullen, Thomas; Moore.

Portugal v Wales kick off time

Kick off at the Estádio José Alvalade is set for 7:45pm local time and in the UK.

Key stat

Portugal famously ended Wales' Euro 2016 fairy tale at the semi-final stage, with Ronaldo and Nani on target, as Fernando Santos' team went on to win their first European crown.