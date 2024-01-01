Wrexham's Parkinson says his side "should have beaten billionaire Chelsea" in friendly

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson believes his side should have beaten Chelsea in their pre-season tour of North America in what was a tense game.

Wrexham, who have been newly promoted to League One earned a shock 2-2 draw against Premier League side Chelsea early this morning at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Parkinson is impressed by his side and believed they should have gone on to win it.

“You’ve got to put it into context. We’ve played a billion-pound team, they’ve spent so much money, and two years ago we were playing in the National League.

“To go toe-to-toe with Chelsea tonight, you can understand what an effort that was from the lads and we could and should have won the game.

“We are disappointed Dalby got fouled that the linesman is flagging frantically, and the ref didn’t know and the ball is in the back of our net.

“The new players have come in and slotted in really well for us so far. We are not going to moan too much. It was a proper shift from our boys and we played with belief in the second period and really took the game to them.”

Parkinson is confident ahead of next season and believes this performance against Chelsea proves their quality.

“We are all totally aligned on where we feel the squad needs to be. We have got a good squad as it stands and it is about players emerging in pre-season. People want to be part of it and are showing an appetite to play.”