West Ham keeper Terry lays out Hornchurch plans

West Ham keeper Terry lays out Hornchurch plans
West Ham goalkeeper Mason Terry is enjoying his football with Hornchurch.

Terry is on-loan at Hornchurch for the season, having spent last season with Concord.

He told whufc.com: “Spending a season on loan was all about building my CV and getting a taste of men’s football. I remember my first game at Concord was away at Hastings — we lost 3-0, and I was peppered with shots. I thought, ‘What have I got myself into!’ It was completely different from what I was used to.”

“It was a bit of a shock, coming from a winning environment. Playing in front of a thousand fans, having them shouting at me, giving me loads of stick, calling me West Ham reject! Mentally it was tough to deal with because you don’t experience that kind of environment at youth level.”

On being with Hornchurch in National League South, he also said: “My aim is to get another 40 games this year.

“I’m hoping we can push for promotion. I think the play-offs would be a really good achievement. The team is full of experienced players, and there’s a real togetherness among the group which I believe can make promotion a realistic ambition.”

