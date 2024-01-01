Orford signs five-year contract extension with West Ham

Young midfielder Lewis Orford has signed a new five-year contract with West Ham United until 2029 as he looks to break into the first team.

The 18-year-old has had an excellent start to the Premier League 2 campaign and has now committed to the club for another 5 years. He spoke about why he decided to put pen to paper.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Signing the new contract feels really good,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play for West Ham United, it’s where I’ve grown up. It was always my dream to represent this Club, and hopefully I can do that in the Premier League. All my family support West Ham, so it makes it even bigger on a personal level.”

Orford has become a very influential player amongst the squad especially during their 2022/23 FA Youth Cup and Premier League South double-winning season. The box to box midfielder is very comfortable on the ball and in performing well above his age range.

He spoke about his ambitions for the future and how first team opportunities are getting closer.

“The Youth Cup was an amazing experience for all of us. Playing in front of 30,000 fans at the Emirates; you couldn’t ask for anything better as an under 18. That was a really good lesson. Captaining England U18s is a big achievement for anyone. Leading the team out against Morocco was a really good experience, and I hope there’s plenty more to come in the coming seasons.

“I hope to try and make a few appearances for the first team, whether that happens in the next few months or towards the end of the season; that’s my goal. I want to keep playing well with the U21s, as I have been doing at the start of this season, and we’ll see what happens.”

West Ham United Sporting Director and club legend Mark Noble had a lot to say about Orford and his bright future.

“I’ve known Lewis for a long time. I’ve watched him train and play as a kid. He’s a fantastic passer of the ball. And what excites me is that he’s still got so much to learn.

“It's crucial that we continue to provide the best possible pathways for our young talent. It’s a tradition of the Club. We’ve got such a good crop of talent coming through, and it’s so important that these boys see their future with us.”