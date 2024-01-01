Dolaghan signs first professional contract with West Ham

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of young striker Brad Dolaghan who has signed his first professional contract with the club.

After a successful trial period over the summer the teenager will now join up with Mark Robson’s Under-21 development squad ahead of the new season.

Dolaghan played a pivotal role for National League South side Worthing as he helped the side earn a play-off semi-final spot in what was a fantastic season for the club.

The young forward has spoken on his journey and how this experience was crucial to earning his West Ham deal.

"I think my experience will help me massively. I would strongly advise players my age or even younger players who aren’t at academies to go out there and play senior football.

"Playing for Littlehampton was the best experience I could’ve had; fighting for survival in a relegation battle, and then going back to Worthing where we almost got promoted. Without those experiences I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today."

"There's no doubt he's caught the eye playing senior football and scoring plenty of goals," Robson noted. "Since he's come in, we've seen him develop. He's diligent picking things up and I'm sure that once he's in the programme, we will see him improve more and more. We can see encouraging things in training. There's a lot of potential which hopefully we can tap into over the next few years."