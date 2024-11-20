Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout
Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract
Amorim urges Man Utd to scout Galatasaray attacker ahead of January market
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return

Ennis hits hat-trick as Man Utd defeat Altrincham

Tribal Football
Ennis hits hat-trick as Man Utd defeat Altrincham
Ennis hits hat-trick as Man Utd defeat AltrinchamTribalfootball
Manchester United’s Under-21s continued their impressive start in the National League Cup.

The young Red Devils were on fire against Altrincham away from home, winning 4-0.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ethan Ennis got a hat-trick, while Amir Ibragimov got his first goal for the Under-21s.

United won the first game in this competition 3-2 against Forest Green Rovers more than a month ago.

Travis Binnion’s side were firing on all cylinders in this game, ensuring the contest was not even close.

United boss Ruben Amorim may well be running the rule over these youngsters to see if anyone is first team ready.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
National League CupPremier LeagueEnnis EthanIbragimov AmirManchester UnitedAltrincham
Related Articles
Inter Milan defender Darmian: Man Utd demanded I open social media account
Ipswich chairman admits Prem attempts for McKenna; coy on Man Utd
Man Utd star Ugarte reflects on time under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon