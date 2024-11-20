Ennis hits hat-trick as Man Utd defeat Altrincham

Manchester United’s Under-21s continued their impressive start in the National League Cup.

The young Red Devils were on fire against Altrincham away from home, winning 4-0.

Ethan Ennis got a hat-trick, while Amir Ibragimov got his first goal for the Under-21s.

United won the first game in this competition 3-2 against Forest Green Rovers more than a month ago.

Travis Binnion’s side were firing on all cylinders in this game, ensuring the contest was not even close.

United boss Ruben Amorim may well be running the rule over these youngsters to see if anyone is first team ready.

