Sullivan becomes youngest MLS player at just 14 years old

Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan has become the youngest Major Soccer League player in history as he entered the pitch last night at 14 years old

Cavan Sullivan is expected to move to Manchester City when he is 18 as he came on in the 85th minute in his sides 5-1 victory over New England Revolution

Sulivan broke the record set by Freddy Adu, who was a14 years and 306 days when he played for DC United in 2004 whilst Sulivan is 14 years and 293 days old meaning they are separated by just 13 days. 

This record also meant that he also became the youngest North American player in the top flight of a team sport which is something to be proud of. 

In an interview after the game Sulivan was over the moon: 

"The collaboration between the Union and the City Group was - that did it for me. I always watch Man City. They're like every kid's dream team," Sullivan told ESPN, external at the time. 

"For Philadelphia and Man City to come together and agree on something - I sat with my family and my agents and we decided that it was the best plan." 

Before his debut Union manager Jim Curtin had only praise about the prodigy: 

"The sky's the limit. He's a generational talent, one who can really change the game by himself." 

