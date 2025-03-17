Messi to miss Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is set to miss Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil this month as he tries to avoid injury.

The 37-year-old Messi was not included in the 25-man squad announced Monday by coach Lionel Scaloni despite being named in the initial 33-player roster on March 2nd. This comes after concerns over his physical status which has seen him absent for three matches for Inter Miami due to load management.

Argentine Football Association did not disclose the reasons for his absence but the side do lead the qualification group with 25 points, 5 points more that Uruguay who they face on Friday before coming up against Brazil four days later at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano announced Messi would be rested due to load management ahead of the game against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday where the Argentinian played a full 90 minutes.

"We tried to take away from the overload Messi had, so that it wouldn't go further than that. We tried to handle it in the best way. Luckily, we were able to control it and that it didn't turn into an injury or much more. Today he's better and we decided to start giving him minutes. There's no secret in this," Mascherano said ahead of Sunday's match.

"Obviously the Argentinian national team doctors are in contact with the doctors here and they are the ones who specifically talk about that. I haven't spoken with the coaching staff, but if they have any consultation, I will talk to them. I don't think it will be necessary because the doctors are in contact all time."

His teammates Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Montiel and Giovani Lo Celso have also been ruled out for both games which will leave Argentina bare boned for what are two crucial clashes ahead of next year’s World Cup where they look to retain their title across America, Mexico and Canada.