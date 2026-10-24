Malacia speaks on Amorim's brutal bomb squad at Man Utd: "Still, I don't regret anything"

Tyrell Malacia has revealed what life was like under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United after being placed in the bomb squad.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Malacia were placed in United's bomb squad in July 2025 as the five stars were deemed surplus to requirements.

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They were training separately from the main squad at Carrington, despite them reportedly earning around £1M a week combined.

United needed to reshape the squad and free up money for recruitment, and these players were forced out of the squad in an effort from Amorim to turn the club around.

Malacia has no regrets

Speaking this week following his move to MLS side FC Cincinnati, Malacia revealed what happened behind the scenes as he was thrown out by Amorim.

"I don't know where that came from, I don't know if it was Ruben or higher up or anything, but I never said anything about it, I just kept working and doing my thing even though it was difficult sometimes training in a group of five,' he told BBC Sport.

"At some point Marcus, Garnacho and even Antony left. Then I stayed on my own, training with the second team, even with the under-18s and below. It's tough. It's tough mentally.

"I could have said 'OK, I'm not coming into training'. But I thought 'that's not going to help me'. It's a reason for them to say 'this is the reason you are with them or training on your own'. I just kept my head down and did the work.

"I always stayed fit since I came back from my injury, but people didn't know that. They were like 'why is he not playing?'."

He later said: "Still, I don't regret anything,' he said. 'I had a great time in my first season and the people who worked there and the players I met there were amazing, so, nah, I really enjoyed my time."

Amorim was sacked by Manchester United in January 2026 and the bomb squad is perhaps his biggest legacy as he threw out the deadwood, only for the club to not improve.