DONE DEAL: Real Valladolid sign LAFC winger Biuk

Real Valladolid have signed Croatian winger Stipe Biuk.

Biuk was interesting Atalanta and Fiorentina this summer.

But Valladolid have confirmed Biuk's permanent transfer from Los Angeles FC for €4m.

Biuk has also penned a deal with the LaLiga returnees to 2029.

The winger spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Valladolid, helping them secure promotion from the Segunda Division.