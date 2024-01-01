Inter Miami go for departing Man Utd defender Varane

Manchester United out of contract star Raphael Varane could be in line for a move to the United States.

The French centre half is seeking his next adventure at the age of 31, having already retired from international football.

Varane is not necessarily seeking a move to a top club, as he has expressed his dislike for the heavy schedule for European clubs.

Per The Mirror, Varane could have an offer from MLS side Inter Miami this summer.

The David Beckham-owned team want to make a splashy signing in the coming months.

Varane would fit the bill, while he is a free agent and would not command any transfer fee.