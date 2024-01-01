Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Inter Miami go for departing Man Utd defender Varane

Inter Miami go for departing Man Utd defender Varane
Inter Miami go for departing Man Utd defender Varane
Inter Miami go for departing Man Utd defender VaraneAction Plus
Manchester United out of contract star Raphael Varane could be in line for a move to the United States.

The French centre half is seeking his next adventure at the age of 31, having already retired from international football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Varane is not necessarily seeking a move to a top club, as he has expressed his dislike for the heavy schedule for European clubs.

Per The Mirror, Varane could have an offer from MLS side Inter Miami this summer.

The David Beckham-owned team want to make a splashy signing in the coming months.

Varane would fit the bill, while he is a free agent and would not command any transfer fee.

Mentions
MLSVarane RaphaelManchester UnitedInter MiamiPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Miami open talks with departing Man Utd defender Varane
Man Utd announce departures; new contract offers
Man Utd in talks with agents for Lille defender Yoro