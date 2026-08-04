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Crystal Palace in advanced talks to sign MLS sensation Zavier Gozo

Crystal Palace in advanced talks to sign MLS sensation Zavier Gozo
Crystal Palace in advanced talks to sign MLS sensation Zavier GozoJon Endow / Newscom / Profimedia

Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign young Real Salt Lake defender Zavier Gozo.

Widely regarded as one of the best young talents in MLS, Gozo, 19, broke into the Real Salt Lake first team last season.

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The right wingback hasn’t looked back since, scoring six goals and providing four assists across 16 games in 2026.

According to The Athletic, Crystal Palace are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring the youngster to the Premier League.

An agreement is yet to be reached but is expected with Palace set to pay around £11 million to sign Gozo, who has made it known he would like the move.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa were both keen on signing him in January but were unwilling to pay the asking price.

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MLSZavier GozoCrystal PalaceReal Salt LakePremier LeagueFootball transfers

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