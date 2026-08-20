Messi bags first goal since father's death in tough draw against Philadelphia

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Lionel Messi smiles ahead of Philadelphia Union matchup
Lionel Messi smiles ahead of Philadelphia Union matchupTerence Lewis / Zuma Press

Lionel Messi scored his first goal since his father's death but Inter Miami had to settle for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union.

The Argentine superstar gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the 26th minute with a trademark curling left-footed shot into the far corner.

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After a restrained celebration with teammates, in which he allowed himself a brief smile, the Miami captain pointed his hands toward the sky over Philadelphia.

Messi was instrumental in Miami's first goal just five minutes earlier as he picked up a run down the left flank from Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who headed the ball across for a close-range finish by young American Daniel Pinter.

The hosts secured a point thanks to goals from Indiana Vassilev in the 11th minute and Neil Pierre in the 58th.

Messi, 39, moved into second place on the MLS scoring chart with 13 goals, one behind FC Dallas' Croatian striker Petar Musa.

Miami's talisman had failed to find the net in the two matches played since he returned from Argentina after the death of his father, Jorge, on August 8th.

In those two games, Miami lost 3-2 to Mexican side Leon to be eliminated from the Leagues Cup before enduring a 4-1 MLS defeat to Nashville in which Messi missed a penalty.

Miami have now gone four matches without a victory and are seven points behind Eastern Conference leaders Nashville.

They beat New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Wednesday.

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MLSInter MiamiLionel MessiPhiladelphia UnionNashville SCFC DallasPetar MusaNeil PierreDaniel PinterLuis SuarezIndiana VassilevNew York Red Bulls

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