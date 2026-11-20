Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Stade de Reims midfielder Yaya Fofana following his impressive performances in Ligue 2 this season.

According to Foot Mercato, the Premier League club has expressed interest in the 22-year-old Ivorian, who has registered 10 goals and three assists in just 12 appearances.

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Fofana's versatility allows him to operate as an attacking midfielder or in deeper midfield roles, attracting attention from several European clubs.

Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, alongside Turkish giants Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, are also reportedly interested in securing his services.

Tottenham scouts recently watched Fofana against Saint-Étienne as the club assesses a potential move.

However, work permit complications could delay any transfer, although his performances are improving his eligibility prospects.

Reims are determined to retain the midfielder beyond January and have reportedly placed a €25million valuation on their prized asset amid growing interest from abroad.