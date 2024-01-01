Paris FC midfielder Lopez: Sassuolo horrible, but Fiorentina...

Maxime Lopez admits he never enjoyed his time with Sassuolo.

The midfielder was impressive with Sassuolo in Serie A, but after being sold to L2 Paris FC this summer, he admits he was unhappy there.

He told RMC Sport: "I broke down a wall... Players, we all have our own egos but what do you want to do? I arrived in Ligue 2 without any expectations.

"My departure from OM in 2021 was due to sporting aspects. With (Andre) Villas-Boas I didn't play much. He put me on the pitch as a right striker and it didn't make sense.

"I was 22 and I had to make a choice. In Italy in terms of atmosphere, Sassuolo was horrible. At Fiorentina, however, I found some aspects of what I was missing in Marseille. They invested almost 120 million (euros) in the training center, there was pressure and enthusiasm."