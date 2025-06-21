Carroll decides to leave Bordeaux

Andy Carroll has announced he's leaving Bordeaux.

The former England international, 36, signed with Bordeaux for last season as the club was axed from the pro leagues due to financial issues.

Bordeaux were relegated from Ligue 2 to Championnat National 2 because of bankruptcy last year. Carroll had joined from L2 last year.

"Beyond the statistics, Andy brought his experience, physical impact and professionalism to the table every day, in the dressing room and in important games," the club said in a statement.

"Off the pitch, he is an exceptional and generous personality that the club's fans and employees have enjoyed working with."