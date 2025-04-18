Tolisso: Lyon fans deserved better; they were on fire at Old Trafford

Despite defeat at Manchester United, Olympique Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso left Old Trafford with his head held high last night.

Tolisso scored, but was also sent off, as Lyon surrendered a 4-2 lead in extra-time to lose 5-4 on the night and also their quarterfinal 7-6 on aggregate.

However, on the away support, Tolisso said afterwards: "Even at 2-2, we could really feel them getting excited. Our crowd was extraordinary. Even when I was in the stands, when it was 3-2, then 4-2 for us, I could hear them.

"Honestly, I think it was one of my best moments at Olympique Lyonnais to see the crowd on fire like that and singing in unison.

"We didn't manage to give them what they deserved. They've come a long way. I think we deserved better."

On his dismissal, Tolisso also said: "Was this red card deserved or not? I don't know. I haven't reviewed the images. I couldn't tell you. For me, it's light. Because from what I feel, it comes in my path. It touches me. I can't avoid it.

"But after that, the guys didn't give up. They managed to score those two goals. That's what's really frustrating.

"It's that, winning 4-2 with 10 minutes left on the road, to concede those three goals, it really hurts."