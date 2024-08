Southampton readying bid for Toulouse striker Aboukhlal

Southampton are readying a bid for Toulouse striker Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Foot Mercato says Saints have made late market enquiries after the young forward and are now set to make a first bid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Aboukhlal has fully recovered from injury issues last season to start the opening two games of the new Ligue 1 season with TFC.

Now Saints are ready to move for the 24 year-old, formerly of AZ Alkmaar.

Aboukhlal has a contract with TFC to 2026.