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Sangare explains why he chose Brentford move

Sangare explains why he chose Brentford move
Sangare explains why he chose Brentford moveIcon Sport / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Mamadou Sangare has revealed why he decided to leave Ligue 1 side Lens and join Brentford this summer.

The Mali international midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Bees, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by another year.

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He is now looking forward to beginning the next chapter of his career in west London, with his decision to join Brentford driven by the club’s ambitions and the opportunity to continue developing at Premier League level.

"They really went all out to sign me and, when a club does that, it’s a very good thing for me and for my future," Sangare told club media.

"I spoke with the club’s management. I’m really pleased to have spoken to these people because they’ve really shown how much they value me.

"So, coming here was the best choice for me because I spoke to everyone at the club, and everyone wanted me, so I’m really very happy to be here."

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Football transfersLigue 1Mamadou SangareBrentfordLens

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