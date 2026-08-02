Glen Kamara set to join QPR on loan from Rennes

Stade Rennais midfielder Glen Kamara is set to join Queens Park Rangers, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the clubs agreeing a loan deal including an option to buy.

The 30-year-old joined Rennes from Leeds United for €10m in summer 2024 but has struggled for regular playing time in France.

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He made only 13 appearances in his first season, including a five-month loan spell at Al-Shabab, where he featured 14 times.

His second campaign proved even more difficult, with Kamara managing just 88 minutes for Les Rouge et Noir.

The Finnish international, who has earned 70 caps and scored twice, remains under contract with Rennes until 2028.

A move to QPR offers Kamara the chance to revive his career in England, where he previously played for Southend, Arsenal, Colchester, Leeds, Dundee and Rangers.