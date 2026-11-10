Sage offered sensational Ligue 1 return as Crystal Palace face exit call

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage might not be out of a job for long, if the club opt to sack him during the current international break.

The Frenchman was the Eagles choice to join the club this summer, after Oliver Glasner's exit on the back of winning the UEFA Conference League, and he's under major pressure in South London.

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Just two wins from 10 Premier League games, and only one victory from four in the Europa League, has put the club rock bottom of the English top-flight.

Sean Dyche has been mentioned as a possible option to come in as a fresh face, alongside links to Thomas Frank, Vitor Pereira and Robbie Keane, if Sage is dismissed.

A call on Sage will be made before Palace return to Premier League action away at Coventry City on November 23, but reports from French outlet L'Equipe claim he could be back in Ligue 1 before the end of 2026.

Sage's replacement at Lens, Yannick Cahuzac, has been sacked after managing just three wins from nine in league action this season, and Sage is on their rumoured shortlist to come straight back to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis after leading the club to second in Ligue 1 in 2025/26.