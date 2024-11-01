Real Madrid star Mbappe explored buying into Monaco before Caen takeover

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe explored buying into AS Monaco before becoming majority shareholder in Caen.

AS says his investment fund, Coalition Capital, in which his family also has a stake, analysed the cost of the Monaco operation and deemed it too expensive, forcing the player to look at other projects. He contacted Ziad Hammoud, CEO of Coalition Capital, with the aim of finding a club that would fit his budget.

That's when Caen came into the picture, a team with a long history in Ligue 1 looking for an investor to help them return to the top division of French football.

Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, made several trips to the Normandy city to meet local investors. For 15 million euros, the striker became the majority shareholder, holding 80% of the shares , thus becoming the youngest player to invest in a football club.

Monaco is still a target for Mbappé, but on a long-term basis, as their price tag was unaffordable in the summer for both the Real Madrid player and his investment fund. The Monegasque team, second in Ligue 1, is still looking for investors, and it was rumoured months ago that Saudi Arabia was willing to undertake a multi-million-euro project in the Principality.