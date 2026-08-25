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PSG show interest in Strasbourg defender Guela Doue
PSG show interest in Strasbourg defender Guela DoueCTK / imago sportfotodienst / McGuelber

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Strasbourg defender Guela Doue as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has impressed in Ligue 1 and can operate at right-back or in central defence. 

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Doue remains under contract with Strasbourg until 2029 and is reportedly valued at around €40m.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, PSG have already held preliminary discussions with the player’s representatives about a potential transfer. 

However, no formal agreement has been reached at this stage. Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly interested and have identified the defender as a priority target for their right flank.

A move to Paris would see Doue reunite with his younger brother Desire, who joined PSG in 2024. 

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Ligue 1Guela DouePSGStrasbourgFootball transfers

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