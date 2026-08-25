Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid turn down Lille approach for preferred Ayyoub Bouaddi replacement

Why Man Utd may come to regret signing Barcelona's Alejandro Balde

Arsenal confident as they close in on signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez

Man United suffer major blow as Amad Diallo faces six-week injury layoff

Most read on Flashscore News

Nordic nations release joint statement to admit lost confidence in Infantino and FIFA

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Bouaddi completes Man City medical, Spurs announce Savinho signing

UEFA chief Ceferin tells Infantino to quit, but 'not interested' in replacing him

Former wonderkid Renato Sanches set to terminate current deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Renato Sanches was on loan at Panathinaikos
Renato Sanches was on loan at PanathinaikosGiannis Papanikos / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Renato Sanches, the 29-year-old Portuguese international midfielder, is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, terminating the contract that tied him to the French champions until June 2027.

According to journalist Sébastien Denis, PSG is willing to let Renato Sanches leave on a free transfer, provided the Portuguese midfielder finds a new club to continue his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After being loaned out consecutively to Roma, Benfica and Panathinaikos, Renato Sanches is not part of Luis Enrique's plans and, according to the same source, has already turned down offers from Saudi Arabia and MLS, as he intends to remain in European football.

According to Sebastien Denis, Renato Sanches has attracted interest from clubs in France - specifically two teams - as well as from Ipswich Town and Hull City in England, and Union Berlin in Germany.

The midfielder could return to England after a loan spell with Swansea City in 2017/18.

Mentions
Ligue 1Renato SanchesPSGBenficaPanathinaikosFootball transfers

Related Articles

McCoist says "Barcola to Liverpool would be massive" as Arsenal chase winger

PSG boss Luis Enrique warns his players need to push out of their 'comfort zone'

Torres scores brace on debut as PSG held to draw by Rennes in Ligue 1