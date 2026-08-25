Former wonderkid Renato Sanches set to terminate current deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Renato Sanches, the 29-year-old Portuguese international midfielder, is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, terminating the contract that tied him to the French champions until June 2027.

According to journalist Sébastien Denis, PSG is willing to let Renato Sanches leave on a free transfer, provided the Portuguese midfielder finds a new club to continue his career.

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After being loaned out consecutively to Roma, Benfica and Panathinaikos, Renato Sanches is not part of Luis Enrique's plans and, according to the same source, has already turned down offers from Saudi Arabia and MLS, as he intends to remain in European football.

According to Sebastien Denis, Renato Sanches has attracted interest from clubs in France - specifically two teams - as well as from Ipswich Town and Hull City in England, and Union Berlin in Germany.

The midfielder could return to England after a loan spell with Swansea City in 2017/18.