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Paris Saint-Germain eye Ajax winger Mika Godts in summer move

Mika Godts during the UEFA Conference League qualifier against Vojvodina
Mika Godts during the UEFA Conference League qualifier against VojvodinaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Marcel van Plateringen

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened talks with Ajax for winger Mika Godts.

Godts, 21, was a rare bright spot at Ajax last season, when the winger scored 17 goals and added 13 assists in 34 Eredivisie games. With a joint-lowest points total since 1962 (56), Ajax finished fifth in the league and qualified for the UEFA Conference League qualifiers through the Dutch play-offs.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks for Godts. The Parisians see the Belgian left winger as an option in addition to Monaco youngster Maghnes Akliouche, who's on the verge of joining the French giants.

Also read: The Belgian maverick becoming Ajax's next boy wonder: This is Mika Godts

Godts told Ziggo Sport on Wednesday that there was no indication of him leaving Ajax at that point, stating that things are improving at Ajax and that he wants to win with the club.

Mika Godts' career statistics
Mika Godts' career statisticsFlashscore

"I’m just here. Last season went really well for me. I’d be being very selfish if I were happy with that, because we finished fifth and we played in the play-offs," Godts said.

"That’s actually unacceptable. I’m now hoping to be in contention for the title, and I feel that we can do it as a team. Especially given the environment we’re in now. With the structure in place."

When asked what would happen if a club did come forward, Godts replied calmly: "We’ll have to see then. Nothing’s happening at the moment, and I’m really happy here at the Johan Cruyff ArenA."

Mika Godts joined Ajax from Belgian side Gent in January 2023 and made his professional debut in April of the same year. Godts has since played 113 games for Ajax, scoring 25 goals and providing 23 assists along the way.

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EredivisieAjaxMika GodtsPSGLigue 1Football transfers

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