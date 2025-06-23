Paul Pogba reveals admiration for surprise club amid Monaco talks

Paul Pogba revealed his admiration for Argentinian giants Boca Juniors as he reportedly nears a move to Ligue 1 club Monaco.

Le Parisien reported earlier in the week that the 32-year-old is edging closer to joining Monaco after agreeing a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

Pogba has been out of action since he left Juventus back in 2023 but is now available after serving his 18-month doping ban.

Despite the report, Pogba insists nothing has been signed just yet, speaking of his admiration of Boca Juniors in the process.

Speaking to Sergio Aguero's podcast, La Casa del Kun, Pogba said: "I haven't signed anything, but there's interest. We'll see."

The 32-year-old also revealed his admiration for Argentine giants Boca Juniors and hinted at a possible move to the club, as he added: "In life, you never know. I loved the people who went to see Boca's match (at the Club World Cup), it's crazy because I went to Marseille, which is hot, Naples is hot, but Boca... I've never seen that in my life."