Mamadou Coulibaly closes in on Monaco contract extension

AS Monaco are making progress in talks with Mamadou Coulibaly over a contract extension.

The 22-year-old midfielder enjoyed his first season as a regular member of the club’s first-team squad after returning from a serious ACL injury.

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Coulibaly made a strong impact during the campaign, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

His current contract runs until 2028, but according to Nice-Matin, discussions are underway to extend his stay at the Principality club. The length of the proposed new deal remains undisclosed.

The development follows Monaco’s decision to secure another academy graduate, Samuel Nibombe, who has reportedly agreed a contract extension until 2030.