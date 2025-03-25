Marseille staff happy with Greenwood reaction - but insist on more

Olympique Marseille are demanding more from Mason Greenwood.

While happy with Greenwood's response this past week to his recent benching, La Provence says OM management are insisting on more from the attacker.

Advertisement Advertisement

Greenwood surprised OM management by showing up at the Commanderie training centre during his scheduled break to train almost on his own.

But while pleased with Greenwood's show of commitment, coaching staff want to see the attitude shift long-term.

One source said: "There are far too many matches where he thought that scoring a penalty or making an assist gave him the right to hide in the defensive phase, it's a big mistake."