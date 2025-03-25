Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Dorgu changes name on Man Utd teamsheet due to family heritage and religion
Liverpool attacker Diaz makes clear to Barcelona his transfer plans

Marseille staff happy with Greenwood reaction - but insist on more

Carlos Volcano
Marseille staff happy with Greenwood reaction - but insist on more
Marseille staff happy with Greenwood reaction - but insist on moreAction Plus
Olympique Marseille are demanding more from Mason Greenwood.

While happy with Greenwood's response this past week to his recent benching, La Provence says OM management are insisting on more from the attacker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Greenwood surprised OM management by showing up at the Commanderie training centre during his scheduled break to train almost on his own.

But while pleased with Greenwood's show of commitment, coaching staff want to see the attitude shift long-term.

One source said: "There are far too many matches where he thought that scoring a penalty or making an assist gave him the right to hide in the defensive phase, it's a big mistake."

 

Mentions
Ligue 1Greenwood MasonMarseille
Related Articles
Greenwood warned: "Marseille expect more given risk they made"
Jamaica coach McClaren upbeat on attacking star duo Antonio, Greenwood
De Zerbi on dropping Greenwood at Marseille: I expect more from him, he has to do more