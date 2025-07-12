Marseille in talks with Al-Qadsiah striker Aubameyang

Olympique Marseille are moving for Al-Qadsiah striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker moved to the Saudi Pro League club last year.

L'Equipe says Aubameyang is now in talks about a return to Europe and France at Marseille.

However, Marseille will only sign Aubameyang under the right conditions. His contract demands will be decisive.

Aubameyang hit 17 goals and made three assists in 32 league matches for Al Qadsiah last season.