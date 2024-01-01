Tribal Football
Most Read
Ugarte agent in Manchester today to close Man Utd deal
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
DONE DEAL? Man Utd clinch agreement for Mali prospect Sekou Kone
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC

Marseille forward Greenwood commits to Jamiaca

Marseille forward Greenwood commits to Jamiaca
Marseille forward Greenwood commits to Jamiaca
Marseille forward Greenwood commits to JamiacaAction Plus
Olympique Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is ready to commit to Jamaica.

Greenwood has held talks with Jamaica coach Steve McClaren and is now ready to switch allegiances from England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Manchester United forward signed for OM last month and has kicked off his Ligue Une career in spectacular fashion, scoring twice on debut.

The Sun says the Jamaican Federation have approached England's FA about the switch. Greenwood has one cap with the Three Lions.

The Jamaican FA will also apply to FIFA for Greenwood's registration to complete the process.

 

Mentions
Ligue 1Greenwood MasonMarseilleManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Greenwood: De Zerbi key to Marseille choice; Harriet and I have rebuilt ourselves as a couple
De Zerbi called Greenwood everyday to get transfer for Marseille done
Man Utd include surprise clause in Greenwood's Marseille deal