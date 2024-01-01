Marseille forward Greenwood commits to Jamiaca

Olympique Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is ready to commit to Jamaica.

Greenwood has held talks with Jamaica coach Steve McClaren and is now ready to switch allegiances from England.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Manchester United forward signed for OM last month and has kicked off his Ligue Une career in spectacular fashion, scoring twice on debut.

The Sun says the Jamaican Federation have approached England's FA about the switch. Greenwood has one cap with the Three Lions.

The Jamaican FA will also apply to FIFA for Greenwood's registration to complete the process.