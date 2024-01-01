Marseille chief Benatia: Why we wanted De Zerbi

Olympique Marseille chief Mehdi Benatia has explained hiring former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi this summer.

De Zerbi has made a positive instant impact with OM in his first season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Benatia told BeIN Sports: "We saw that he was in the process of resigning, I called him out on his nerve. He listened to me, I told him that he had to give the team an identity again.

"He is passionate, he needs real people around him.

"My dream is to have 3 or 4 players trained at OM and a competitive team in Europe. We play with important young people for the team like Ismaël Koné or Mason Greenwood."